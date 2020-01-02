News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of News stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that News will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in News by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in News by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in News by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

