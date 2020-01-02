Newton Coin Project (NCP) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $72,165.00 and $7.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,340,900,996 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

