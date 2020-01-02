NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Reaches $733,980.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Crex24, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $733,980.00 and approximately $237.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00580458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010754 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

