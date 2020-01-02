NewYorkCoin Price Up 6.4% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $856,507.00 and $239.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

