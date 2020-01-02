Nexo (NEXO) Price Up 15% This Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Allbit, YoBit, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, DDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

