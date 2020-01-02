Nexstar Media Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,873 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,841% compared to the average daily volume of 148 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.