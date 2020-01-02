Next.exchange (NEXT) Market Capitalization Hits $503,749.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Next.exchange has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003084 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Next.exchange has a total market capitalization of $503,749.00 and $623.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.87 or 0.06030952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

Next.exchange is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

