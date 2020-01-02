NEXT Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, NEXT has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00011806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $33.41 million and $287,426.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00570554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.