NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after acquiring an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.62. 1,817,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $168.66 and a 52-week high of $245.01. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.20 and its 200-day moving average is $223.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

