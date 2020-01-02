Nexty 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,837.00 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. During the last week, Nexty has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexty has a market cap of $1.52 million and $69,837.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

