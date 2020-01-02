Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $100,181.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,168.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.01815261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.18 or 0.02835388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00581947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00642225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061804 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00386909 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,087,010,742 coins and its circulating supply is 5,178,760,742 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

