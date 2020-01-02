Nimiq (NIM) Reaches One Day Volume of $104,093.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a market cap of $1.50 million and $104,093.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,970.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.01823495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.79 or 0.02810287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00571982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00674034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061059 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00387888 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,090,398,059 coins and its circulating supply is 5,182,148,059 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

