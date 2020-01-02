Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Wolfe Research downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 12,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910,916 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. boosted its holdings in NIO by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 41,938,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIO by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,712,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 3,005,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $6,931,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 419.25%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

