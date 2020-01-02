Niobio Cash (NBR) Reaches One Day Volume of $28.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $70,568.00 and $28.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

