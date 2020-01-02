Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $58,973.00 and $76.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

