Niobium Coin Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $4,182.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.01342521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

