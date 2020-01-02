Nitro Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Nitro token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. Nitro has a total market cap of $20,798.00 and $406.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nitro has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

