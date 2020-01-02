NIX (NIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $5.60. NIX has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $52,192.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NIX has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,149.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.01817458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.05 or 0.02840259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00579268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00641494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00061410 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00383885 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

