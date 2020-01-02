No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $42,090.00 and approximately $140,094.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

