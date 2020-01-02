Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 4.00

Press coverage about Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Noble Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas development company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Noble Energy’s ranking:

NBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NBL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,960. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

