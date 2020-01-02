Noble Investments UK (LON:NBL) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 4.00

News coverage about Noble Investments UK (LON:NBL) has been trending very positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Noble Investments UK earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Noble Investments UK has a 1-year low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 265.50 ($3.49).

Noble Investments UK Company Profile

Noble Investments (UK) PLC is a United Kingdom-based company is engaged in collectibles retail trading and auctions, including rare coins, stamps, tokens, medals and banknotes. The Company provides personalized consultancy services to collectors and dealers in English, ancient and foreign coins; commemorative medals and tokens; numismatic and philatelic books, banknotes and paper ephemera; military orders and decorations, and world stamps.

