NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $485,785.00 and $14,886.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.72 or 0.06085711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036535 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024529 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.