Noir 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Noir has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market capitalization of $335,277.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,239,310 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

