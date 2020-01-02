NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $306,050.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,737,797 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

