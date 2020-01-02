Nomura Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $75.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Nomura from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 72.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,909,000 after buying an additional 2,797,005 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

