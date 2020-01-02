Nordson (NDSN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) recently:

12/17/2019 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.00.

12/13/2019 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nordson stands to benefit from the diversified product portfolio and large customer base in end markets. Also, business acquisitions are likely to prove beneficial to the company. For instance, the buyout of Optical Control has been strengthening its Advanced Technology Systems segment. Also, the company’s continuous focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks will work in its favor. Over the past three months, its shares have outperformed its industry. However, the stock has been significantly overvalued compared with the industry over the same time frame. Also, high debt levels remain concerning. In addition, forex woes are likely to hurt sales growth by 2% in fiscal 2019. Further, analysts have become increasingly bearish on the company in the past 60 days.”

11/21/2019 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $162.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 1,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $275,305.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at $32,348,821.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,951 shares of company stock worth $7,378,539. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after buying an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,581,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,428,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,860,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 673,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,216,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

