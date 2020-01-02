Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.