Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $11.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.70. 874,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $238.30 and a 1-year high of $383.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

