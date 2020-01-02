NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 346,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 210,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12,562.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 123.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 185,292 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $76.72.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

