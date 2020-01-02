nOS Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last Week (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, nOS has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $50,674.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

