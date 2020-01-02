Novacoin (NVC) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $805,092.00 and approximately $933.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059372 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085987 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001162 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00069739 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,191.31 or 1.00354148 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

