Novacoin (NVC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $632.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $724,553.00 and $632.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00058440 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00087594 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,995.32 or 1.00280168 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

