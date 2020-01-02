NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($22.80) by $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NCNA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 55,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,641. NuCana has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 134,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 608,425 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

