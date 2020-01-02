Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, Bittrex, Koinex and Upbit. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $262,946.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.06023043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024479 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,309,268,035 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, CoinBene, Huobi, BITBOX, IDEX, Upbit, Bitrue, Bittrex, Zebpay, Koinex, Bitbns and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

