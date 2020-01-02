Nuggets Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Nuggets has a total market cap of $565,238.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

