Numeraire Price Down 0.2% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00091316 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $560,759.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.