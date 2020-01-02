NuShares Reaches Market Cap of $922,525.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $922,525.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

