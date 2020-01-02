NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -1.00

News articles about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected NVIDIA’s ranking:

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $241.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.74.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.