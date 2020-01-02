Nxt (NXT) Hits Market Cap of $8.69 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Livecoin. Nxt has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $1.36 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022073 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008003 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Indodax, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

