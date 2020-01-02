Nyerium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $6,936.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nyerium

Nyerium’s total supply is 31,007,643 coins and its circulating supply is 26,123,015 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

