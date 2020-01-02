Nyerium Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Nyerium has a total market cap of $3,554.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium’s total supply is 31,003,258 coins and its circulating supply is 26,118,630 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

