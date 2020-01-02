OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.0502

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Liqui and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. OAX has a market cap of $3.77 million and $294,052.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OAX Token Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

