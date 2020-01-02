Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $0.0347

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $12.13 million and $10.25 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00188758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.01334592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

