ODEM Price Tops $0.0398 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a market cap of $8.72 million and $245,804.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.01336924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

