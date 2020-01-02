ODUWA One Day Volume Hits $64,293.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $322,563.00 and approximately $64,293.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

