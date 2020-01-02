Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Buys £4,939.23 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell bought 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £4,939.23 ($6,497.28).

Shares of OIT traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.97 ($1.51). The stock had a trading volume of 12,578 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 million and a PE ratio of -71.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.11. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.97 ($1.49).

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.