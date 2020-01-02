Odyssey Hits Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $264,905.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bittrex, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, LBank, FCoin, Huobi, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinTiger and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

