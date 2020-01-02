Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh Buys 4,000 Shares

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $12,760.00.

Shares of OMEX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. 1,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,068. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Odyssey Marine Exploration as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

