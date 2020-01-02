OKB Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, OKB has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $102.16 million and approximately $63.42 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00036465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.05926569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000283 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

