Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $990.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens set a $203.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.46.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

